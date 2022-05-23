UPDATE: Endangered Allegan County Teen Last Seen in Grand Rapids Has Been Found

UPDATE: The Kent County Sherriff's office says Annabel was found on foot in the area by deputies around 3:15p.m.

Grand Rapids police are searching for a missing-endangered 14-year-old female, Annabel Pratt.

Annabel was last seen in the area of Forest Hills Avenue and Cascade road, running southbound.

She was wearing a black and blue plaid shirt, black leggings, and black boots.

According to police, Annabel is from Allegan County and unfamiliar with the Grand Rapids area.

No further details have been shared at this time.

Anyone with information on Anabelle's whereabouts should call the Kent County Sheriff's Office via 911.

This is a developing story.