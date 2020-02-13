Say It Ain’t So – Are We About To Trade Stafford?

So, we've come to the end of the road?

According to several sources this morning, the Lions are thinking about trading Matt Stafford. Scratch that. They are talking about trading him. And apparently, it's been going on for a little while.

Sources close to the Detroit Lions have confirmed...that trade talks concerning the quarterback have been underway for a couple of weeks. Stafford’s wife Kelly posted on her Instagram account saying if her husband were to be traded, one destination she would be interested in California. (Click On Detroit)

However, the Lions are saying that's not true. And of course they are.

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn refuted a late-night report that the team is in talks to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford. "100% False!!" Quinn wrote in a text message to the Free Press. (Freep)

Let's take a look at a couple of things. First off...well, the Chargers did just part ways with Phillip Rivers, and Kelly Stafford is saying nice things about California.

And then, there's this.

Before we get all hot and bothered about Tua, at the end of January, his folks said that their boy wasn't really interested in Detroit because...coaching.

There apparently isn’t a lot of love for the Lions from the Tagovailoa family, according to a report in the Miami Herald: "Sources close to Tagovailoas say the Alabama quarterback would love for the Dolphins to trade up to No. 3 to select him. Those same sources say they don’t love the idea of Detroit actually picking Tua because of the arc of that team’s current coaching situation. (Mlive)

This is all just getting started, and we'll keep you updated.