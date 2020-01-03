School District Closed By Ransomware Attack

Richmond Community Schools, a small rural district northeast of Detroit at the base of the thumb area, apparently seemed like a good mark for computer scammers. They wormed their way in alright. Ransomware inserted into the district computer system has forced the closing of the district yesterday and continues to be shut down today. The district originally was set to resume classes the day after New Years. No word whether a Monday reopening will be possible.

District administrators are revealing the ransomware has infected just about every computer based system in the district, including heating and cooling, telephones, copy machines, and even classroom technology. The district believes no personal information of staff or students has been compromised. It’s a reminder of how vulnerable all of us remain, personally, or businesses, to sophisticated computer thieves.