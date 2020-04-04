Seniors Can Still Get Meal Safely During Covid-19 Outbreak

The State of Michigan says it has received some additional funding ($7.5 Million) to provide meals for older adults, and is looking to make those seniors and the loved ones aware of such delivery programs.

The state says these programs are earmarked for Michigan residents over age 60, and these programs "provide meals through home delivery and pick up services during the current pandemic. The need for these services – particularly home-delivered and packaged meals – has increased as community measures to slow transmission of COVID-19 have closed meal sites and left many family caregivers unable to assist older loved one," according to a release.

Seniors who need extra support at this time can now sign up for assistance, including meal delivery, delivery of non-perishable food items, and daily wellness-check calls, through the MDHHS coronavirus website.