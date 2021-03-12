Shakespeare’s Hosting St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast Party

One of the most scrutinized local businesses since the pandemic began has been Shakespeare's Pub, but not for the reason you may think. In the past year, they've done everything they could to protect their staff and customers while doing their best to stay open when possible. Like many of us they've run into issues with staying safe from Covid-19, but have continued to remain hopeful, positive and most importantly, protective. Now that things are loosening up a bit, they're welcoming in guests for St. Patrick's Day Breakfast with socially distanced open arms.

Wednesday, March 17th is the day of green beer, corned beef and all things green, but Shakespeare's will be hosting a breakfast featuring...you guessed it, Lucky Charms. They announced the event on their Facebook page, giving the community the heads up on Covid-19 protocols for this year:

Get our free mobile app

Our favorite work day of the year! Live entertainment throughout the day! $1 bowls of lucky charms, our Irish Breakfast, and French toast sticks will be on the menu! We seat 100, will be following all health protocol, and tables will be limited to parties of 6 with 6 feet between tables!