Southwest Michigan’s Favorite St. Patrick’s Day Spots 2020

Sure, all of the bars are closed for St. Patrick's Day 2020. But if they weren't...

We asked you to nominate and then vote for your favorite places to hang on St. Patty's Day and after almost 500 votes here are your results.

#5. Shakespeare's Pub in Kalamazoo

241 E Kalamazoo Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

After having the #1 spot 3 years in a row Shakespeare's Pub drops to #5 this year. However, getting nearly 9% of the overall vote during the Coronavirus is nothing to be ashamed of.

Google Maps

#4. Green Top Tavern in Kalamazoo

250 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Green Top Tavern didn't make the top 5 last year. But this year year grabs the #4 spot with 9.49% of the vote.

Google Street view

#3. K-Wings - Green Ice in Kalamazoo

3600 Vanrick Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49001

The K-Wings - Green Ice game dropped from #2 last year to #3 this year with 10.44% of the vote.

Kalamazoo Wings via YouTube.

#2. Louie's Trophy House in Kalamazoo

629 Walbridge St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Louie's didn't make the top 5 in the 2019 poll. But they killed it this year getting 21.2% of the vote and securing the #2 spot.

Google Street View

#1. The Griffin in Battle Creek

38 W Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49017

The Griffin Grill & Pub enter's the top 5 for the first time by grabbing the #1 spot with a dominant 26.27% of the vote. Congrats!

google street view

Get the full poll results below.