Southwest Michigan’s Favorite St. Patrick’s Day Spots 2020
Sure, all of the bars are closed for St. Patrick's Day 2020. But if they weren't...
We asked you to nominate and then vote for your favorite places to hang on St. Patty's Day and after almost 500 votes here are your results.
#5. Shakespeare's Pub in Kalamazoo
241 E Kalamazoo Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
After having the #1 spot 3 years in a row Shakespeare's Pub drops to #5 this year. However, getting nearly 9% of the overall vote during the Coronavirus is nothing to be ashamed of.
#4. Green Top Tavern in Kalamazoo
250 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Green Top Tavern didn't make the top 5 last year. But this year year grabs the #4 spot with 9.49% of the vote.
#3. K-Wings - Green Ice in Kalamazoo
3600 Vanrick Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49001
The K-Wings - Green Ice game dropped from #2 last year to #3 this year with 10.44% of the vote.
#2. Louie's Trophy House in Kalamazoo
629 Walbridge St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Louie's didn't make the top 5 in the 2019 poll. But they killed it this year getting 21.2% of the vote and securing the #2 spot.
#1. The Griffin in Battle Creek
38 W Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49017
The Griffin Grill & Pub enter's the top 5 for the first time by grabbing the #1 spot with a dominant 26.27% of the vote. Congrats!
Get the full poll results below.