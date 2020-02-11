Sherman Lake YMCA Advances Capital Campaign

Leaders at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta are announcing the start of the public phase of the Outdoor Center’s Capital Campaign. The initiative was launched last year and so far has raised about 75 percent of the goal of $2.5 million dollars. The public portion of the campaign hopes to raise the remaining funds over the coming months from small individual donations. 91 large donors including foundations and corporations contributed to the approximate $1.9 million raised to date. The fundraising effort will allow the Sherman Lake YMCA to build new facilities, including treehouse cabins, accessible high and low ropes courses, an adventure course, staff housing, an outdoor music park, and an expanded boating waterfront. Campaign funds will also be used for upgrading existing facilities on the 365-acre site along Sherman Lake. Plans include investing in an environmentally friendly solar array and LED lighting to improve energy efficiency. The Y plans to use $500,000 from the campaign for the Sherman Lake YMCA endowment fund. The Sherman Lake YMCA serves more than 20 thousand people of all ages every year. You can find more information on the capital campaign at the YMCA website – shermanlakeymca.org