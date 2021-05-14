The Beauty Found in Michigan Shipwrecks

If you look hard enough, you can find beauty in almost everything.....even shipwrecks. For those fortunate few who have skin-dived around Great Lakes shipwrecks, they know it's like entering a fantasy world.

The underwater world is disturbingly silent...underwater foliage moves in a ghostly dance...darkness is all around...sudden movements by startled submerged creatures...and then a giant, jagged, shadowy shape suddenly looms over you, almost forbidding you to get closer.

It's a shipwreck.

Approaching an underwater wreck is an eerie experience...but once you get to it, most of the apprehension disappears, and the exhilaration of exploration overtakes it.

There are more colors to a shipwreck aside from the normal blues and greens you see in many videos and photos. To get the full beauty of a shipwreck site, handheld lights are highly recommended, as you will see in some of the photos below. The lights not only enhance the blues and greens, but reveal colors that would otherwise be clouded.

Take a look at the photos below. You'll see that the beauty of these shipwrecks not only lies in different colors, but also in the many twisted, contorted unexpected shapes and images.

BEAUTY IN SHIPWRECKS

