Salvation Army of Kalamazoo Offering Single Shot Vaccine Tomorrow

As reported by WWMT News Channel 3, the Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is hosting a vaccine clinic tomorrow, March 30th, in partnership with the Family Health Center.

This particular clinic is administering the Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine. Meaning, you won't have to come back for a second dose. This version of the vaccine was announced by Johnson & Johnson in late February. They set the goal of delivering 20 million single shot vaccines to the country in March and 100 million doses through the first half of 2021. You can read more about the J&J vaccine here.

Only those who are eligible will be receiving the vaccine. That includes individuals 50 and older and those 18+ with pre-existing conditions. In an interview with WWMT Tim Summers, Director of Development for The Kalamazoo Salvation Army, said,

Many of our neighbors in the immediate area have difficulty scheduling or travelling to receive the vaccine. This is a great way for the underserved in our community to get vaccinated. In addition, the single dose version saves a second trip.

Those who are interested in receiving the free vaccine at the Salvation Army must register today by calling 269-344-6119.

Get our free mobile app

As a reminder, all Michigan residents will be eligible for the vaccine starting April 5th (this upcoming Monday). Currently, appointments for vaccines are hard to come by and I'm assuming it won't get easier when eligibility opens up. However, even if you're not currently eligible, you can still register for the vaccine.

Recently, I registered with Meijer. The process was very simple. I answered a few personal questions and just like that, I'm now in the system and will be contacted when an appointment opens up.

Here are a few different links that can help you find a vaccine in your area:

And, as always, you can check with your local health department for updated information and available vaccine appointments.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.