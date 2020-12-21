Sixth Grade Michigan Boy Heading to Food Network Competition

I’d like to think I’m pretty decent in the kitchen when it comes to cooking, but to be honest I’ve messed up Jell-O in the past. I'm hoping that maybe I can learn a thing or two from an 11-year-old in Ann Arbor with some amazing culinary talents.

Nemo Tsai is 11year old that loves to cook. He's been learning his way around the kitchen in his family's Ann Arbor restaurant since a very young age. He is so skilled already that it has landed him a spot on Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship.

Tsai, who is in the 6th grade, had his cooking talents discovered thanks to his social media. Food Network loved what they saw so much they reached out to him on Instagram to audition for Season 9 of the popular cooking show. Although he learned most of his techniques from spending hours at the family restaurant Godaiko, he actually taught himself to bake.

“I bake a lot of different things,” he told WDIV in Detroit. “Every chance I get, I love to put bacon into my baking. My signature cake is a candy bacon cake and I always put my meringue frosting.”

Although the show was filmed in August, it will actually air this month. The season will feature judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman, with the premiere airing Monday, December 28, at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network with a double episode.

We are cheering for you Nemo! If he out bakes is competition, he will win the big grand prize of $25,000 and earn a special spot in Food Network Magazine.