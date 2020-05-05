Some Family Owned Campgrounds In Michigan Opening May 15

Some family-owned campgrounds will be opening May 15, others say they either can't or that they are still waiting to see what Michigan's governor says.

Camping is big business in Michigan and there are hundreds of campgrounds throughout the state. Generally camping season kicks-off May 1st with the average first frost taking place at the end of September or the beginning of October. It's a short season that brings in the majority of their income.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced its amenities will reopen in phases beginning June 10. Their campgrounds, overnight lodging, and shelters are not expected to open until June 22. County-owned campgrounds could choose to follow the DNR's lead by opening in June. U.S. Forest Service campgrounds remain closed with no opening date posted on the forest service website.

I reached out to a handful of family-owned campgrounds, many of whom say they are still waiting to see what Governor Whitmer says. The owner of Tri-Lakes Trails in Marshall says they are tentatively slated to open June 1, a full month later than normal. Social activities take the majority of the blame. Normally they would have groups of campers playing euchre and bingo, something the owners agree would not fall in line with current state orders.

Still, other campgrounds say they are ready to open, have the space to allow proper social distancing, and are working to implement policies and procedures to keep campers and workers safe when they open May 15, according to WZZM.