South Haven Ranked As Best Underrated Beach Town In The US

When you think of some of the most well known and popular beach towns in the country, you might think of Miami Beach in Florida. Myrtle Beach in North Carolina, Waikiki in Hawaii, and Malibu in California may cross your mind too. These are all famous, globally recognized places. But what about underrated beach towns?

With the surge of summer travel, if you're looking for a beach town that is less crowded, affordable and close consider this... MSN and the Points Guy came out with the list of the top underrated beach town in the US. South Haven placed 2nd on the list behind Block Island, Rhode Island. We don't have to travel far to enjoy an unpopulated coastal town. Situated in West Michigan on Lake Michigan, the Points Guy describes South Haven as,

"Though it’s a small town, there’s plenty to do with more than 70 shops and dining spots to choose from. There are seven public beaches, a dozen wineries, local farmers markets, scenic drives and other ways to fill your summer days."

As the Points Guy reminds us, not all beaches are on the ocean! South Haven offers a walk-able downtown with unique shops and restaurants, and maritime history, arts, and live music.

Between Aug. 12 and 15, you’ll even get to check out South Haven’s National Blueberry Festival. Known as the "Blueberry Capital of the World", The Blueberry Festival in South Haven is one of the country's oldest continuously-running fruit festivals! Michigan as a whole produces upward of 100 million pounds of blueberries each year.