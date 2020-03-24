Special Service Begins for Battle Creek-Based Gas Station Chain Wednesday

It was almost customary for drivers to sit in their vehicles while employees at gas stations filled up the tanks of vehicles. That service is coming back for a few hours on Wednesdays at a number of Battle Creek area gas stations.

On Monday, the Davis Oil C-Stores released an announcement on their Facebook page from this special event -

Most of the locations are in Battle Creek, but there are also stations in Galesburg, Nashville, Portage and two farther north in Grand Rapids and Belding. Not all of the locations in the area will not have this service. Out of Davis Oil's 19 locations (10 in Battle Creek alone), only nine of them will be offering this service.

As a helpful reminder, this service is only allowed on Pump #1 at each location. The service is a complimentary service to help keep families and communities safe. Cash and credit are available payment options.

A map is below along with the addresses for each C-Store participating in the service.

Riverside C-Store (240 E. Columbia Ave. in Battle Creek)

Woodbridge C-Store (4421 W. Center in Portage)

Belding C-Store (1002 S. Bridge Street in Belding)

Columbia C-Store (1265 E. Columbia Ave. in Battle Creek)

20th C-Store (962 W. Columbia Ave. in Battle Creek)

Galesburg C-Store (6 E. Michigan Ave. in Galesburg)

Nashville C-Store (416 N. Main St. in Nashville)

Fuller C-Store (1144 Fuller NE in Grand Rapids)

Morgan C-Store (1051 North Ave. in Battle Creek)