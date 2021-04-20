Springfield Man Escapes Death in Head-On Crash

A Springfield man is lucky to be alive after a head-on crash in Calhoun County that police say may narcotics-related.

It happened on Tuesday, shortly before noon in the 12000 block of Verona Road in Marshall Township. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Bacik said the initial investigation shows that a west-bound black Lincoln MKZ crossed over the center line striking an east-bound gold Mercury Mountaineer.

As a result of the impact the Mercury rolled over but the 20-year-old driver miraculously wasn’t hurt. “It rolled over twice, and the driver walked away without a scratch,” said Sgt. Bacik. “We sat him down inside the firetruck and that’s when it hit him for a second, but he calmed down pretty fast. It’s a miracle he wasn’t hurt.” Sgt. Bacik says the man was wearing a seatbelt.

The Lincoln left the roadway and then struck a tree head-on. The 37-year-old Battle Creek man behind the wheel of that car was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo with serious injuries. It appeared that he was not wearing a seatbelt. Sgt. Bacik said the driver of that vehicle could barely talk. Police found what they believe to be narcotics on him. The results of the bloodwork are pending.

There were no passengers in either vehicle. The accident is still under investigation by the Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team. Police say at this point that it appears speed was not a factor and there’s no indication that cellphone distraction played a part in the crash.