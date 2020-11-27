State Pulls Licenses and Issues Fines Over COVID-19 Issues

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has joined forces with the State Liquor Control Commission to go after restaurants and bars that have stayed open in spite of the state’s new COVID-19 closing orders. Some have had their liquor licenses pulled. Others are getting hit with heavy fines. The public health order issued on Sunday the 15th set up new restrictions on dine-in seating at restaurants and bars. They were essentially shut down save for takeout service. But many restaurants around the state posted social media announcements indicating they were staying open. Most said the primary reason was they had staff that needed their income.

But the state is deciding the COVID-19 virus issue is bad enough that the second restaurant shutdown of the year is necessary. The state information release about the enforcement actions lists the primary infractions as:

-Allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings

-Providing in-person dining

-Failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons

-Failure to prohibit patrons from congregating

The release details the Liquor Control Commission against the bars and restaurants:

-Cory’s Restaurant, Inc. d/b/a Jimmy’s Roadhouse located at 8574 S. Mason Dr., Newaygo. The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of its licenses and permits: Class C and SDM liquor licenses with a Specific Purpose Permit (Food), Outdoor Service Area Permit, Sunday Sales (P.M.) Permit, and Dance Permit on Nov. 24, 2020.

-B. and D., LLC d/b/a Brew Works of Fremont, located at 5885 S. Warner Ave., Fremont. The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of the Class C/Specially Designated Merchant (SDM) and Brew Pub licenses, and permits for an additional bar, Dance-Entertainment, Catering, Sunday Sales (P.M.), Outdoor Service, Specific Purpose (Food), Specific Purpose (Golf), and Specific Purpose (Bowling) on Nov. 24, 2020.

-The Meeting Place LLC, located at 3600 Owen Rd, Fenton. The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of the Class C and Specially Designated Merchant licenses and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.) and Outdoor Service on Nov. 25, 2020.

The Michigan Health and Human Services Department is issuing fines against the following businesses:

-Big Boy of Sandusky, 422 West Sanilac, Sandusky ($5,000)

-Café Rosetta,102 Fifth Street, Calumet ($1,000)

-Woodchips Barbecue, 315 West Nepessing Street, Lapeer ($1,000)

-The Meeting Place, 3600 Owen Road, Fenton ($1,000)

The information released through the State Emergency Operations Center says any Michigan resident can report suspicions or evidence of business noncompliance for investigation.