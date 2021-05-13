How Stupid Does Governor Whitmer Think Michiganders Are?

I did not write that headline as clickbait, I wrote that headline because that was the first thing that came to my mind when I read the first paragraph of an article in the Detroit News.

At a press conference yesterday Governor Whitmer addressed the growing scandal surrounding her use of a private Gulfstream G-280 twin engine jet to fly to Florida to, what she said, was to visit her sick father. Could this be the old sick family member trick?

That Gulfstream G-280 twin engine jet is owned by three of Michigan's most prominent political donors. Those donors are the Nicholson family of PVS Chemicals, the Moroun family of the trucking company Central Transport and the Cotton family, which formerly ran Meridian Health.

At the press conference she stated:

"This flight was not a gift...This flight was not paid for at taxpayer expense. And I don't know if there's anything more to add.”

Okay Governor Whitmer I have a question. If the private Gulfstream G-280 twin engine jet you took to visit your father in Florida was not paid by the Michigan taxpayer and was not a gift from those Michigan political donors, who paid for it?

It is a really easy question, is there a different way in which we can phrase the question so you better understand it?

How about I say it a little louder and slower: WHO....PAID....FOR....THE....PRIVATE....GULFSTREAM....JET....YOU....TOOK...TO...VISIT....YOUR...FATHER...IN...FLORIDA?

Now please do not think I was yelling at you with the capital letters, I was not. I was just saying it a little louder because you seem to not understand that very easy question.

Hope about I help you out? If the taxpayer did not pay for your use of the private jet and it was not a gift then:

Did you and your husband pay for it?

Did your political donors who own the plane pay for it?

Did political donors from another state pay for it?

Did political donors from another country pay for it?

Did the Michigan Democratic Party pay for it?

Did the Democratic National Party pay for it?

Did the Russian Government pay for it?

Did the Chinese Government pay for it?

Did any other countries Government pay for it?

Did a family member pay for it?

Did a friend pay for it?

Is it an early Christmas gift from Santa Claus?

Did _______ (fill in the blank) pay for it?

Please just put an X next to the answer.

I hope that made it easier for you.

At that press conference, she did admit that she did not tell the truth back on April 19th when she said her trip lasted only "two full days". Yesterday she admitted the trip lasted from a Friday to a Monday. As we know from previous reporting federal flight records show her private jet took off from Lansing on Friday, March 12 and landed in West Palm Beach at 9:37 a.m. She then took off from West Palm Beach on Monday, March 15 at 4:37 p.m. and landed at 7:01 p.m. in Lansing. Sure sounds like 4 days to me.

I asked in the title “How Stupid Does Governor Whitmer Think Michiganders Are?” I would say she thinks we are all pretty stupid to think we would accept that answer.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595