Surprise! This Michigan City is One of the Rudest in America

No one is more rude than someone in a hurry and no one is in more of a hurry than someone who lives in a massive city in the United States.

Okay, some of that is conjecture, but there shouldn't be much surprise when it comes to the top of a list from Insider detailing the 50 rudest cities in America. The state of Michigan appears on the list just once. But before you rub that in Ohio's face (which showed up three times by the way), Michigan's biggest city came in higher than any other Midwest city on the list except Chicago.

Get our free mobile app

That's right, Detroit is one of the rudest cities in America. The 6th-most rude to be exact.

Coming in the top five was the usual suspects:

Boston

Washington D.C.

Chicago

Los Angeles

New York City

The results come from a survey of 2,000 American adults simply naming who they believed is the rudest city in Detroit. An alarming 11.6% of respondents, just over 170 people in the survey, said Detroit was the rudest city in the country.

Before you get too fired up, just take a second to remember the last time you drove in Detroit. Pretty chaotic, huh?

Also, TikTok's like these exist for all to see.

Warning: NSFW Language (But you knew that already)

Okay, okay, enough picking on Detroit, huh? It's bad enough that it's the worst place for cats to live, and the sports franchise can't seem to get out of their own way. The city can't take any more unwarranted punishment.

Take some solace Detroiters, more than half the survey takers thought the top five were the rudest cities. The margin between 6th and 10th was tiny. Maybe be just a little nicer when you're behind the wheel and the next survey will have a more favorable outcome.

Detroit Houses for One Dollar