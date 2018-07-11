Suspect Sought in Attempted Theft of Tools in Marshall

Police in Marshall are looking for a man who attempted to take some tools from a home Wednesday morning.

According to the Marshall Police Department's Facebook page, officers were called to the 1000 block of South Kalamazoo Avenue around 6am on a reported break-in. The homeowner was returning from work when he spotted a man walking out of the garage with a two bags of tools.

The suspect was able to flee on foot through a nearby wooded area after being chased by the homeowner. K-9 units were brought into the area to search for the suspect, but it was not successful. All the tools taken were recovered at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect is a white man, standing between 5'9" and 6' tall, with a stocky build with brown shaggy hair. He was last seen wearing a bright orange shirt and blue jeans. Call the Marshall Police or Silent Observer if you have information on the case.