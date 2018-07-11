Early Morning Fire Leaves Over $30,000 In Damage To Battle Creek Home

The Battle Creek Fire Department was called to a house fire early Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a home located on Lathrop Avenue near Douglas Street at around 5:45. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a second story bedroom. The fire was able to be contained to that room. However, the blaze left heavy smoke damage to the second story. The damage is estimated at over $30,000.

The firefighters who responded were on scene for a little over an hour. The cause of the fire is believed to be a faulty electrical outlet. All the occupants had exited the home safely and there are no reports of any injuries.