Suspect Sought in Tekonsha Armed Robbery

Shortly before 8 PM, Wednesday evening, a masked armed robber strolled into the BP Gas Station, in Tekonsha, wearing plaid pajama bottoms and demanding money. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the station, located in the 15000-block of M-60. Investigators say that the suspect brandished a black semi-automatic handgun as he commanded the clerk to give him the money.

A surveillance photo of the gunman shows a white male, approximately 5’11’-6’2” tall with brown hair. He was wearing a black jacket, and a blue shirt with “AERO 1987 printed on the front, in white lettering. His red/white plaid pajama-type pants and white tennis shoes tended to clash with the black jacket. A tan baseball hat, with white-rimmed sunglasses and black/neon work-type gloves, topped off his stylish wardrobe.

Get our free mobile app

Following the robbery, the gunman fled the scene in what is believed to be a tan Buick heading northbound on I-69. Investigators continue to work on the case and are asking anyone with information to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 269-781-0880, or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Tekonsha Armed Robber Surveillance Photos

Tekonsha Armed Gunman Calhoun County Sheriff's Office loading...

Tekonsha Gunman Calhoun County Sheriff's Office loading...