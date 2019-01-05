Teen Charged In Battle Creek Murder Arson Case

A teenager was officially charged on Friday afternoon following his arrest on Wednesday night on murder and gun charges. Drequan Scott, 18, was arraigned at the Calhoun County courthouse charged with homicide and felony firearm charges.

Scott was arrested after Battle Creek Police responded to a house fire at 250 Graves Ave. and discovered the victim, 58 year old Howard Gillette, deceased near the rear of the home. Authorities say he died from multiple gun shot wounds, possibly 24 hours prior to when the fire occurred.

Police said that was Scott’s second arrest in one week. The first time was for drunk driving on New Years Eve with Michigan State Police locating a handgun in Scott's vehicle. He was then taken into custody but later bonded out.

Authorities are looking into whether there was any prior connection between the two men.