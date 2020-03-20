Teen Missing From Battle Creek

Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Police are looking for a male teenager missing from Battle Creek.

Christian Williamson has been missing from Battle Creek, Michigan since March 18, 2020.

Not much information is available about Christian at this time. Should more information become available, it will be added here in a timely manner.

If you have seen Christian or have information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Police Dispatch at 269-223-5365.