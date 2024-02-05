The 10 Secret Spots Ohio Burglars Target First in Your Home

It's an experience you hope never happens to you, and no matter the precautions you may take, it's largely outside of your control. For as long as history has been written, if someone wants something of yours bad enough, they'll take it.

While there are many steps to take to avoid a burglary in the first place, once the thief is in your home, there's only so much you can do about it.

Thankfully, Ohio's property crime has fallen in recent years. As of 2020, Ohio is below the national average in property crimes. Still, Ohio's property crime rate is higher than the five states it borders, with a nearly 500-point gap in the rate difference between Ohio and Michigan.

In 2020, the most recent statistics available on the internet, of the nearly 180,000 property crimes reported in the Buckeye State, 73% were larceny-theft and 17% were burglary.

If that 17% number sounds small, keep in mind that that includes over 30,000 instances of burglary in the entire state. (These stats are all according to the FBI and the Ohio Legislative Budget Office.)

There's no two ways around it, having your stuff stolen stinks. Having your stuff stolen out of your own home, especially if there is some type of break-in that damages your home, only compounds the mental, emotional and possibly financial strain of the event. It can be made worse if you went through the precautions you believed would keep your belongings safe and they still ended up stolen.

Well, burglars tend to know what to look for and where to look. They know what is worth looking through and what is a waste of time. According to Reader's Digest, these are the 10 secret spots burglars look first once they make it inside your home.

