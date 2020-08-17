The Future Begins Today For Tigers, Mize, Skubal, and Paredes

Will he be the next Justin Verlander, or Max Scherzer? Or will he be another Jeremy Bonderman or Joel Zumaya, or maybe like the fictional Nuke La Loosh? Detroit Tigers fans will being to find out beginning this week. The Tigers' 2018 over-all number one draft pick was called up to the big club, along with left handed pitching prospect Tarik Skubal and infielder Isaac Paredes.

The Tigers are still in the midst of a rebuilding plan, but the team been surprisingly competitive in this strangest of baseball seasons. The Tigers got off to a decent start but have been struggling of late. They're 9-10, just a half game behind the third place Chicago White Sox. The Tigers are in Chicago this week and Paredes is supposed to be in the line-up tonight, then Skubal will start Tuesday night, and Mize gets his chance the following night, on the South Side.

According to the Detroit Free-Press, Tigers GM Al Avila says the promotions are merit based, that both pitchers have earn their promotion.

The Tigers have dealt some injuries to pitcher Ivan Nova and others, and is good time to see if future is as bright in reality as it appears on paper. What has to be more exciting for Tigers fans is that there are others still waiting in the wings, including this summer's over-all number one draft pick, outfielder Spencer Torkelson.

The reality is not all these prospects will blossom as hoped. More and more pitchers are dealing with Tommy John (elbow tendon) surgeries. And sometimes, players just don't develop the way that the team (and fans) hope they will.