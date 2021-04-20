Every one of our great states in this wonderful country have their own personality. They each contain favorite landmarks, cities, traditions, food and recreation that help mold a states identity. What about phrases or sayings that are unique? Michigan has plenty of those. For example, in other states, no one ever says they are going "up north".

TikToker, Ryan Redoute thinks he has come up with the most Michigander phrase. Here it is...

Ryan clearly lives in Michigan. Most of his TikTok posts are about the state. He has over 41 thousand followers and this post generated nearly 260 thousand views.

Here are some words to use to create your own "Most Michigander Phrase"...

Party Store

Yooper

The thumb

The Soo

Fudgie

Euchre

Michigan Left

FIP

Buggy

Great Lakes

unsalted

A troll

Pop

the mitten

Ope

townies

flatlanders

melk

The Joe

Vernors

Up North

Little brother

pasty

The UP

When choosing a color to describe Michigan, always use blue. And remember to add an "S" to any store name.