5 Favorite Recreational Dispensaries in Southwest Michigan

After 16 days of voting and over 11,000 votes here are the results of Southwest Michigan's Favorite Recreational Dispensaries poll.

To say there has been an explosion of recreational marijuana dispensaries since the industry went legal in late 2019 in Southwest Michigan would be the understatement of the century. We had a total of 36 recreational dispensaries nominated from Edwardsburg to Battle Creek and all spots in between.

Get our free mobile app

It's important to note that these polls are not perfect. We do what we can, in partnership with a third party polling company, to weed out fraudulent votes. Because, for some reason people cheat in polls like this by using IP changers, buying votes and other shady methods. Another fact to keep in mind is that the poll results do not reflect any specific characteristics of each business. Receiving the most votes does not necessarily guarantee the best prices, product or customer service.

Five Favorite Recreational Dispensaries in Southwest Michigan 2021

Here's the full poll results for your favorite recreation dispensaries in Southwest Michigan for 2021.