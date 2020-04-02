Do you have some extra money, well the state of Michigan is now accepting donations from the public “to support critical services”? As they state on their donation site:

Donations of any size can be made by credit/debit card.

On Tuesday the state informed us of their “COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative”. According to the site:

Monetary donations to Michigan’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative will support critical services for Michiganders impacted by the pandemic. Funds will be distributed through the State Emergency Operations Center established process, based on critical needs. Funds may be allocated to provide food and water, education support for children, and other essential activities as more needs are identified. Donating to the State of Michigan will help leverage federal resources, including FEMA funds, that require a match.

Michigan’s state government is also asking for donations of medical equipment such as:

Masks: NIOSH N95 or better

Ventilators

Sanitizer (Hand/Wipes)

Gloves

Surgical Masks (No handmade)

Hospital Gowns

No-Touch Thermometers

As Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said in a statement:

Michiganders are stepping up and taking heroic actions across the state to help each other during this public health emergency. We want to give residents and businesses an opportunity to help lift others up through the support of essential services and needs

So will you step up and donate some cash to the state to help with their response to the COVID-19 Virus?

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595