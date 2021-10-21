The SUV of a Missing Barry Co. Woman Located Near Human Remains

The search for a Barry County woman missing since July may have come to a sad conclusion.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, stating the vehicle of a missing woman was located during a search and that human remains were located nearby.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police helicopter, on Tuesday to search for Rachel Hazen, a 41-year-old who was last seen July 21, 2021.

During the ground and air search law enforcement located Rachel's 2005 silver Ford Escape that had not been seen since the mom and grandmother had gone missing. The vehicle was located near a soybean field in Maple Grove Township.

Soon after, K-9's with both the Barry County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan State Police located human remains near where Rachel's vehicle had been located.

A release from the Barry County Sheriff's Office says that the incident remains under investigation. The remains have not been positively identified at this and an autopsy is expected to be conducted. Deputies with the Barry County Sheriff's Office have said the remains are believed to be those of Rachel.

Friends and family of Rachel have spent months searching for her and her vehicle. Early on her sons noted that it was out of character for their mom to just disappear. Rachel was originally from the Battle Creek and Bellevue area. She was living in Nashville, Michigan at the time of her disappearance.