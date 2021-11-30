The Tigers Have Found Their Shortstop, and It’s Not Carlos Correa

Reports say the Tigers are close to a deal with a free agent shortstop, but it's not who a lot of fans wanted.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers are set to sign New York Mets shortstop Javier Baez to a long term deal.

Baez played for the Chicago Cubs for most of his career, including winning a World Series crown with the Cubbies in 2016. Baez was traded to the New York Mets at the trade deadline on July 30, 2021.

Baez played for the National League in two All-Star games, 2018 and 2019. His career batting average is .264, and he can hit for power, hitting 31 home runs last season, 22 for the Cubs and 9 for the Mets.

He hit 34 home runs in his All-Star year of 2018.

Baez is expected to get a six year contract worth $140 million.

The Tigers have already released previous shortstop, Niko Goodrum.

The Tigers were reported to be on the short list of teams vying for Carlos Correa, the Houston Astros shortstop. Correa met with Tigers manager A.J. Hinch earlier this month, spawning rumors he was about to sign with the Tigers. Several other teams were going heavy after Correa, and perhaps it appeared they couldn't afford him.

With Baez, however, the Tigers have definitely upgraded that position, and have added a heavy hitter as well.

It could be argued that Correa is the better defensive shortstop, while Baez carries a slightly more powerful bat. But either way, the two are comparable and were the top two shortstops on the free agent market.

With a solid new pitcher in the rotation in Eduardo Rodriguez, and a catcher added via trade with Cincinnati, Tucker Barnhart, the Tigers have made a statement in the off season that they're ready to make a run for the AL Central title.