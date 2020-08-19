Three Arrested, Two Arraigned in Attempted School Break-In

Two people involved in the attempted break-in of a school Wednesday morning were formally arraigned in Calhoun County Court.

26-year-old Robert Nelson and 22-year-old Hailey Kerr were arrested around 1:30 a.m. August 19th after the alarm at Springfield Middle School sounded. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies from the Springfield detachment responded and found the suspects in possession of shoes that belong to students.

Both Nelson and Kerr were formally charged Wednesday afternoon with attempted breaking and entering of a building with preliminary exam conferences scheduled for September. Both were also released on personal recognizance bonds and are not allowed onto the school premises on Avenue A.

A 16-year-old Springfield teen was also taken into custody and returned to their mother pending charges.