Tigers Slate ‘Miggy Day’ On September 24 To Honor Cabrera

September 24 has been set aside to honor Cabrera, who wears the number 24 for the Tigers.

Oh, and tickets will be just $24 for the game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, which will be the last home series of the season for the Tigers.

You can order those tickets online today on the Tiger's web site using the code word 'homerun'

The $24 price is for today only, but you never know, there may be another flash sale later.

On Sunday, Cabrera became just the 28th Major League player to blast 500 home runs or more. He is also on track to become only the seventh player all time to hit 500 homers AND notch 3000 base hits. With just 45 more hits to go Cabrera should achieve that feat that feat early in the 2022 season.

In other Tigers news, rookie sensation Akil Baddoo has been reactivated from an injury to play starting tonight in St. Louis against the Cardinals. To make room on the roster for him, pitcher Drew Hutchison has been reassigned to the team's Toledo farm club.

Speaking of Toledo, the Mud Hens recently saw prospects Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson brought up to Tripe A from Double A, and both have been doing well, causing Tiger fans to have dreams of a banner year in 2022. Not only is Miggy about to go voer 3000 hits, but maybe we can get Justin Verlander to come back as a free agent, and maybe pick up a veteran shortstop like Alex Correa.

We can dream, can't we?