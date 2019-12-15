Trump Memorabilia Pop-up Sales in Battle Creek

With the President and Vice President in town this week, entrepreneurs are putting up their roadside tents to hawk campaign memorabilia. You might have noticed one on Beckley Road, in the parking lot east of Culver’s restaurant. We talked with the sales person, Mark. He’s from Springfield, Missouri. He says the company he works for is an independent contractor that works with the Trump 2020 campaign. They buy items like hats, t-shirts and flags from the campaign and then kick back a percentage of sales at the end of the year. He says their location on Beckley is their only location. Have you seen other similar kiosks around town?