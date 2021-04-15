Two Kent County Banks Robbed Within Half an Hour

Police are investigating robberies at two Kent County banks Thursday that occurred within 30 minutes of each other.

Fox 17 reports that Fifth/Third Bank on Chicago Drive in Grandville and Macatawa Bank on Clyde Park in Wyoming were robbed.

Police are investigating if the two robberies are connected.

According to MLive, the robbery at Fifth-Third Bank at 3900 Chicago Drive SW in Grandville occurred around 11:15a.m. Police spotted the suspect's car and gave chase. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. A perimeter has been set up near Peppercorn Apartments at 32nd and Woodward.

This is a developing story.