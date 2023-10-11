Downtown Battle Creek is about to get a brand-new addition which I'm sure will be met with mixed reviews, but like it or not, a brand-new credit union will be making its way to the city.

The President & CEO of Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU), Joe Sobieralski expressed his excitement below in a statement he recently made:

We are extremely excited to welcome such a strong and strategic financial partner to Battle Creek. United Federal Credit Union has demonstrated time and time again its willingness to help BCU continue its redevelopment efforts. We are thankful for their investment in downtown and their desire to partner with the Battle Creek community.

Battle Creek Unlimited has been doing a stellar job of hyping up the city about this credit union when they recently shared the news of the upcoming opening:

In recent years, United Federal Credit Union has taken on the role of senior lender in several major community development projects in Battle Creek. UFCU has also maintained a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial for the past 25 years and has a strong focus on giving back to the community, investing $600,000 annually through community donations and sponsorships.

We Know...We Know

There have been a lot of mixed feelings about the new kinds of businesses that have been making their way to Southwest Michigan, particularly in Kalamazoo, where there has been an abundance of car washes, dispensaries, storage units, and credit unions seemingly pop-up quarterly.

How do you feel about this new credit union coming to the heart of Battle Creek? It is expected to open up sometime early in 2024. More info on the opening can be seen here.

