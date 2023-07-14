Video Shows Man Crashing Vehicle onto Battle Creek Airport Runway

A 47-year-old man is reported in stable condition after crashing his vehicle onto the grounds of the Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field early Thursday morning, July 14th.

It was at around 3:15 AM when a security camera, from the air traffic control tower, detected the car entering the airport grounds. The tower is closed between 11 PM-7AM, so air controllers were not present during the incident. It was the staff of nearby Duncan Aviation that alerted 911 when they noticed the vehicle at around 7 AM.

So How Did The Accident Happen?

Battle Creek Police, Battle Creek Fire, LifeCare Ambulance, Calhoun County Sheriff, and airport staff responded to the scene and found the driver unresponsive. Investigators say the man experienced an unknown medical situation, causing him to leave the road at Dickman and North Helmer roads, crashing through the airport perimeter fence. The vehicle came to a halt on a section of the airport runway. The driver was hospitalized in stable condition. A video of the crash can be viewed below.

Car Crash at Battle Creek Executive Airport-Tower Security Video