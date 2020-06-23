Vehicle Insurance Virtual Town Halls

We’re coming down to the wire on the changeover to a new set of regulations for personal vehicle insurance in Michigan. Two big changes allow us to determine the level of Personal Injury Protection or PIP medical coverage we want to have. The other big one is that we choose the level of Bodily Injury Projection for our families. Premiums, or rates, vary based on the level of coverage. But even some Michigan insurance agents are not sure how to describe the changes to clients to make sure they go with the right levels of coverage. And there is a lot at stake here. Reducing your coverage levels may save some money. But the savings may be offset by putting you in a position for having to cover significant medical costs out of pocket. Choose wisely.

The state is holding some more virtual town halls this week to attempt to make sure everyone is prepared to make the right choices.

Virtual Consumer Town Halls are set up on:

Today at 12:30 p.m.

Tomorrow (June 24) at 11:30 a.m.

The state has special Town Halls for Insurance Agents only. Those are set for :

Today at 9:30 a.m.

Tomorrow ( June 24)at 1:30 p.m.

Follow this link to get connected with the virtual town halls, and find other state insurance resource material.