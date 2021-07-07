UPDATE: Information is starting to come out that this may have actually happened in Toledo, OH

A video which has already reached 1 million views apparently emanating from Detroit, Michigan shows a fireworks display gone terribly wrong. After a fire started at the fireworks sight, it caused the entire fireworks collection to ignite, causing panic and mass chaos as people fled for their life and safety. There is no indication as to where this took place in the video description, although multiple people are confirming it came from Southwest Detroit in the comment section.

There have been a string of unfortunate events recently involving fireworks and it's so crucial people take the proper precautions when handling them. Most recently a former Kalamazoo Wings goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks tragically died after a fireworks accident at former Detroit Red Wings Manny Legacy's home. Also nearby in Ohio, two separate fireworks accidents caused major damage. Back in 2014, chief meteorologist Dave Rexroth was seriously injured in a fireworks accident had to undergo a surgical procedure to get a prosthetic eye.

The 4th of July fireworks tradition is one I don't believe will ever go away, but most of the time these are mixed with extra curricular party favors and alcohol, which can lead to serious problems. Videos like the one above can be fatal, especially since the video shows that there was at least one child present at the display. There have been reports of big fireworks explosions throughout Michigan, but no word yet if this incident had been reported. It's all about having fun, but these incidents are everything but.