This Video Tells You All You Need To Know About Today’s Elected Democrat’s

This video has been seen by many people who watch the real news. My bet is many of you have either seen or heard this rant from freshman Congresswoman Cori Bush. It is worth you seeing it again because it encapsulates what today’s Democratic Party has become; extreme, calling for violence, many call for the defunding of the police and elitist.

While they are calling for the defunding of the police they are using money contributed to their campaigns on private security for themselves. For all those people who try to say Biden was never for defunding or “redirecting money” from the police, the following is the proof they are lying to you:

Freshman Democrat Congresswoman Cori Bush from St. Louis Missouri was on CBS news last week and was posed the following question from Vladimir Duthiers:

Congresswoman, before we let you go, let me ask you about something else. Aside from the moratorium, you faced some criticism in recent weeks over your push to defund the police. Campaign records show that you spent roughly $70,000 on private security and some critics say that move is hypocritical. What's your response to those critics?

Bush answers with:

“They would rather I die? You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? You want to see me die? You know, because that could be the alternative. So either I spent $70,000 on private security over the last few months, and I'm here standing now and able to speak, able to help save 11 million people from being evicted. Or – I could possibly have a death attempt on my life.

And we're also talking about the same exact people who say horrible things about me, who lie to build up their base. And then because they lie about me, I receive death threats. Now they don't address the fact that I receive death threats after they go on air and say horrible things about me. But then they want to say, 'Oh, but she wants, she needs private security.' I have private security because my body is worth being on this planet right now. I have private security because they, the white supremacist racist narrative that they drive into this country. The fact that they don't care that this Black woman that has put her life on the line, they can't match my energy first of all. This Black woman who puts her life on the line. They don't care that I could be taken out of here. They actually probably are OK with that, but this is the thing: I won't let them get that off. You can't get that off. I'm going to make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life and I have too much work to do. There are too many people that need help right now for me to allow that. So if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend 10, 10, 10 more dollars on it, you know what, I get to be here to do the work. So suck it up and defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets because we're trying to save lives….”

We were aware of this attitude and stance of the Democratic Party prior to the election and are we to believe 80 some million people actually voted for this? If so we are a lot more trouble than we thought.

Security for me but not thee. Blood is on these people's hands and in fact, they are now drowning in it as we see the shooting and murder rates skyrocket in the cities that have defunded their police.

I propose and new law, any politician that supports defunding the police or “redirecting” money from the police should have all of their security suspended from them.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595