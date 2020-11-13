Virtual Job Fair to Bring MI Natives Back to the State is Nov. 19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an annual job event to entice native West Michiganders to come back to the Mitten State is going virtual this year. Current residents who are unemployed are also encouraged to attend.

Hello West Michigan’s ReThink West Michigan job fair usually targeted at those returning to Michigan for the Thanksgiving holiday will be Nov. 19, 3p.m. to 7p.m.

According to their website,

"ReThink is an award-winning event for professionals that travel home for the holiday and are considering making their visit more permanent. For more than nine years, ReThink has brought together over 1,000 candidates and 70+ local companies together to match qualified candidates with hiring businesses. While COVID-19 has changed how ReThink looks in 2020, we're still making it happen!"

You can register for the virtual event here.

The event is free. Organizers say you'll be able to explore information and job opportunities and participate in one-on-one text-based chats with potential employers.

Participating companies include:

Consumer's Energy

Spectrum Health

Michigan Works

Michigan Economic Development Corporation

City of Grand Rapids

Meijer

Herman Miller

ODL

JR Automation

Steelcase

Perrigo

LG Chem Michigan Inc.

Muskegon County

DTE Energy

The Geo Group

Peterson Farms

Spartan Nash

TGG Solutions

Family Healthcare

Bethany

Mercy Health