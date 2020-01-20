The Votes Are In for January’s HS Basketball Listener Choice

All the votes are in and we are proud to announce our winner of the first-ever "Listener Choice" game for our Game of the Night on 95.3 WBCK.

With 367 votes tallied between January 13th and 19th, it was a great opportunity for the local High School Sports fans to vote in support of their schools. It was also an chance to see what game we would broadcast on Tuesday, January 28th

Our "Listener Choice" game will take us to Calhoun Christian as they square off with Battle Creek Academy. The two smallest schools in the Cereal City showed their support with 53 percent of the vote. The Calhoun Christian Cougars are 7-3 on the season, playing their second independent schedule after being members of the former Mid-South Conference. The Battle Creek Academy Tigers play a limited schedule and are not affiliated with the Michigan High School Athletic Association. They are 3-3 on the season with 15 games on their schedule.

The remaining games in the poll saw St. Philip hosting Colon in second place at 26 percent. Harper Creek's home match-up with Parchment received 17 percent of the vote, with Lakeview hosting Stevensville-Lakeshore finishing at four percent.

The High School Basketball season has reached its midway point and the push to March Magic officially begins. It continues this week with two more Games of the Night. Calhoun Christian is at St. Philip on Tuesday night. Lakeview hosts Gull Lake on Friday night. Both games will have broadcasts beginning around 7pm on 95.3 WBCK, the WBCK app or listening live on 953wbck.com.

Don't forget to check out our complete sports broadcast schedule here.