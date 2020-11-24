W.A.T.C.H.’s Ten Worst Toys for the 2020 Holiday

With holiday shopping in full swing, here are some toys they say to avoid.

As we get ready to take in the deals for the 2020 holiday shopping season, here are a few things you may not want to buy for your little one this year. An organization called "W.A.T.C.H." has put together a list of 10 toys you may want to avoid for safety reasons. W.A.T.C.H. stands for World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc.

According to World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc., one child is treated in the United States Emergency Rooms every three minutes for a toy-related injury. So, to help keep kids safe, they have put together a list of 10 toys that could potentially cause harm this year.

W.A.T.C.H.'s nominees for the "10 Worst Toys" of 2020 are as follows:

Calico Critters Nursery Friends - Potential choking hazard.

Toysmith Missle Launcher - Potential for eye and facial injuries.

Marvel Avengers Vibranium Power FX Claw - Potential for eye and facial injuries.

Gloria Owl - Potential for ingestion/aspiration injuries.

WWE Jumbo Superstar Fists - Potential for blunt force and impact injuries.

Scientific Explorer Sci-Fi Slime - Potential for chemical-related injuries.

The Original Boomerang Interactive Stunt UFO - Potential for cutting and propeller-related injuries.

Boom City Racers Starter Pack - Potential for eye and face injuries.

My Sweet Love Lots to Love Babies Minis - Potential for ingestion and choking injuries.

Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber - Potential for blunt force and eye injuries.

Having just listed the recommendations of W.A.T.C.H., I can't say that I agree with this list. Sure, choking hazards are a legit thing to be aware of, but some of the other reasons are too serious if you ask me. When it comes to blunt force injuries, you just have to know your kid, it's not the toys fault. Let's be honest, if you have two little kids and you buy them the WWE Jumbo Fists or the Mandalorian Darksaber, of course they're gonna beat the hell out of each other. That's what kids do! That's on you as a parent...not the fault of the toys.

Source: Toysafety.org