Watch As ‘Megatron’ Is Told He’s Going To The Hall of Fame [Video]

Two guys with Michigan connections will be inducted later this summer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Lions Calvin 'Megatron' Johnson, and former U of M great Charles Woodson.

Calvin Johnson, the wide receiver known to Detroit Lions fans as 'Megatron' was elected to the Hall over the weekend, along with former University of Michigan Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson, who played most of his pro career with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers.

Johnson, whose nickname was given to him for his imposing size and physique, was so stunned by the knock on his door informing him of the honor, that he told reporters, he nearly got his gun out.

A first round pick out of Georgia Tech, Johnson had blazing 4.39 speed in the 40 yard dash, and caught 731 passes for over 11,000 yards. He retired after nine seasons with the Lions in 2015, saying he did not want to risk further injury, this left some bad blood with the Lions organization, who ask that he return some of his bonus money.

The ice between Megatron and Lions management may be thawing. Sunday, Johnson told ESPN he is in talks with team owner Sheila Ford Hemp to reach a reconciliation with the club.

"I hope we can repair things with Calvin Johnson," Hamp said in January. "We'd love it if he could or he will. So ... and we are 100 percent behind him for his Hall of Fame ballots and hope that he gets it this time. He was a great, great player and a terrific person and we would love to have him back with us and working with us and helping us with everything."

Charles Woodson was part of the University of Michigan's last national championship team in 1997, becoming the first primarily defensive player to win college football's highest honor, the Heisman Trophy.

He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders and played on the 2003 Super Bowl team that lost to Tampa Bay. He would later win a championship in 2010 with the Green Bay Packers, after breaking his collar bone just before half time of the Super Bowl game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Woodson played for 18 years in the NFL before retiring in 2015.