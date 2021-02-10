The 2021 WBCK High School Basketball Schedule Has Arrived
The High School Sports schedules for this season are ever-changing since the school year began. After a football season that was delayed by three weeks and paused in the postseason, it was just one of many fall sports to have completed their state championships in January.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association's Winter season was also placed on pause after multiple epidemic orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that forced several contact sports into non-contact practices without competition. An amendment to the most recent epidemic order has allowed the contact sports to commence with mask requirements and testing.
Schools all across the state worked quickly to make final changes to their schedules to give the student-athletes several opportunities to compete with limited capacities for fans.
This is where WBCK steps in and is proud to announce our High School Boys Basketball broadcast schedule for the upcoming season. We are excited to announce 14 regular season contests and the future postseason that will run concurrently with the Girls Basketball postseason.
As always, games are subject to change at any time especially during this season where change is much more common with weather and the current COVID-19 pandemic. We'll keep you posted of all the changes. There are two dates with multiple game possibilities to broadcast and those announcements will come in the near future.
Be sure you join me for the call of all these games. Broadcasts should begin around 7 p.m. depending on previous games before the varsity contests.
Week 1
Thursday, February 11th - Marshall at Harper Creek
Friday, February 12th - St. Philip at Climax-Scotts
Week 2
Thursday, February 18th - Pennfield at Marshall
Friday, February 19th - St. Philip at Bellevue
Week 3
Monday, February 22nd - Battle Creek Central at Harper Creek
Friday, February 26th - Battle Creek Central at Lakeview
Week 4
Tuesday, March 2nd - Game TBA
Thursday, March 4th - Harper Creek at Marshall
Friday, March 5th - Climax-Scotts at St. Philip
Week 5
Tuesday, March 9th - Marshall at Pennfield
Thursday, March 11th - Pennfield at Harper Creek
Week 6
Tuesday, March 16th - Lakeview at Battle Creek Central
Wednesday, March 17th - Athens at St. Philip
Friday, March 19th - Game TBA
Districts begin Tuesday, March 23rd