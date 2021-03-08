West Michigan Represented At The Grammy’s

The Grammy's are Sunday, March 14th at 8pm on CBS. Two West Michigan residents have been nominated for the prestigious award.

The Grammy's or Gramophone Award , or just Grammy, is an award presented by the Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the music industry. The trophy depicts a gilded gramophone. The 63rd Grammy's will honor and respect the musical accomplishments by performers for the past year.

West Michigan will be represented by Krissy Nordhoff from Allegan and Tauren Wells from Battle Creek. Nordhoff co-wrote the song, Famous For (I Believe), which is nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Song. Wells, who sings the song with Jenn Johnson, is also nominated for the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance along with Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Citizen of Heaven.

Both singers attributed their success to growing up in West Michigan. Krissy Norhoff told WWMT TV,

"I moved here about 26 years ago but was persistent and never had that expectation and threw myself into this whole world because I love it. I just want to say thank you. I know there have been so many that have prayed for me during this journey that has sewed seeds into everything I've done for years."

Tauren Wells said in his Facebook post,

"Maaaaaaaaaaaan!!! I was absolutely STUNNED"

Congratulations to both artists as just being nominated is an honor!