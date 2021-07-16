It's a real mess in southeast Michigan today as the rain is causing major flooding on several major highways in the metro Detroit area.

Residents and commuters were just dealing with this a few weeks ago, now it's happening all over again. The rain isn't over yet either, more storms and a chance of severe weather are in the forecast today and that could last into Saturday. Southeast Michigan could see another 3-4 inches of total rainfall.

According to MLive, MDOT reported the following lane closures this morning:

All lanes are blocked on I-94 in both directions where the highway meets M-10 in Wayne County.

One lane blocked on eastbound I-94 after I-96 in Wayne County.

Two lanes blocked on eastbound I-96 at Grand River in Wayne County. Water was reported over the roadway on westbound I-96 near Livernois avenue, flooding the left lane.

Two lanes blocked on southbound I-75 after 7 Mile in Wayne County. Water is reported over the roadway.

Only one lane is open on southbound M-10 at M-8 in Wayne County.

Two lanes blocked on northbound M-39 at Plymouth Road in Wayne County.

Over the last month or so, southeast Michigan has had historic rainfall. Normally we barely see any rainfall in July, now it's way more than they can handle. The average rainfall in June is 3 inches, southeast Michigan got 5-8 inches from June 25-26. Now we're going to have to tack a few more inches on.