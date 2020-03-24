What Will Happen If You Disobey Whitmer’s Shelter In Place Order

As I stated in a piece I published early yesterday morning:

“Will the Governor issue a shelter in place order, you bet she will because Ohio, Louisiana, New York, California, Illinois, Connecticut, and New Jersey already have.”

Whitmer did follow in the footsteps of her fellow Governors in the states mentioned above and signed Executive Order 2020-21 which placed a shelter in place order to all in the state of Michigan.

What will happen if you disobey Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-21. According to a spokeswoman for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel any “willful” or deliberate violation you can be charged with a misdemeanor punishable with a $500 fine and/or up-to 90 days in jail.

Whitmer said:

Don’t play fast and loose with what is essential and what is not...Don’t try to skirt the rules.

Whitmer did say that there will be no “checkpoints” where you will be asked questions

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595