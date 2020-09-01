Who Are The Forces That Want To Destroy Our Way Of Life

Let’s be honest the forces in the Democratic Party these days are people who want to destroy our way of life, they want to destroy our American way of life. I am not talking to only Republicans, Democrats, Conservatives, liberals or Libertarians.

I am talking to all of you Americans who actually love our country, faults and all! We need peace to be able to discuss everyone's grievances and work out some solutions.

Are you going to let them?

There were young people in the city of Kenosha Wisconsin on Tuesday night that were burning an American flag outside the Kenosha County Courthouse yelling “Death to America!” and kicking the fence. Another young woman was outside the Kenosha County Courthouse shout “Kill the F*&!@#g police!” while holding an American flag.

This was done and said in Kenosha Wisconsin, not Syria or Iran.

What the crazed mobs are doing in Kenosha they can do anywhere. In fact, they did so right here in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids Michigan.

These mobs are not looking to discuss the problems or find solutions to our problems, they are looking to riot, loot, burn, destroy, harm and kill. They just want to bring total chaos wherever they can and wherever they are allowed to. They are being allowed to in Democrat-controlled cities and States.

Who is going to stop it: the Democrats or the Republicans, President Trump or Joe Biden? I guess that is for you to decide but there is plenty of evidence pointing you in the RIGHT direction.

Joe Biden is a man who spent his entire political career reinventing himself to conform to whatever he had to, to stay in power and now he has shape-shifted once again to become a progressive/socialist to win the presidential.

There is one big problem and that is Joe Biden is not the leader of the Democratic Party and will not be if elected.

Senator Bernie Sanders has stated that Joe Biden was not who their growing daily in power progressives wanted. They only agreed to support him because they think Biden was one of the few who could beat President Trump and Biden agreed to just about everything the true Democratic Party, the Progressive/Socialist want. Bernie said that he promised to move their agenda forward.

That' why the Democratic Mayors and Governors of cities and states all over the country are allowing the violent, aggressive, “peaceful” mobs to occupy and destroy parts of their cities and states.

That's why the Democratic Mayors of Governors of cities and states all over the country are allowing the violent, aggressive “peaceful” mobs destroy their cities, burning down public buildings and loot private businesses before they burn them down. Where are the authorities, where are the police, where are the people who were elected and paid to keep us safe and run our cities and states peacefully? They have shrunk from their responsibilities, they folded like a cheap suit, they went in hiding and only stuck their cowardly heads out to blame President Trump, his supporters and white supremacist.

That's why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was able to get Biden to agree to her Green New Deal and put it into the Democratic platform.

That's why Biden agreed that Mr. Second Amendment hater himself Beto O'Rourke would be put in a position to confiscate people's guns.

That's why Bernie Sanders could promise PBS News Hour that Biden would be "the most progressive president since FDR."

Will this neck hurting curve to the left be relieved if Biden is elected, I say no way. Once you have left this monster out of the cage you will not be able to contain it.

There are Democrats who are attempting to get re-elected everywhere who are running on the Democratic/Socialist platform. They will not abandon it once they are elected. The question is if elected will Biden be able to face them down, well I think we all know the answer to that.

The choice this fall could not be more clear.

As President Trump stated and I believe to be very true, there has never been a:

“clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas...This election will decide whether we will defend the American way of life or allow a radical left movement to completely dismantle and destroy it...It will not happen.”

Do you want peace, prosperity, the rule of law, a man who thinks of America and America first?

Or

Do you want anarchy, destruction, looting and burning down of our cities as well as open borders, more regulations and holding back of our economy?

You chose.

