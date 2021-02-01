EO EO Joe And His Growing Executive Order Mountain

Joe Biden is showing the world that he no longer believes in what he said to George Stephanopoulos just last October:

I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus's

I have this strange notion that Joey apparently believes he is a dictator and we do not live in a Democracy.

Biden signed 17 Executive Orders on Day 1 in office. Let’s compare that to previous Presidents:

Clinton - 1

Bush - 0

Obama - 5

Trump - 1

Definitely sounds like a tyrannical dictator to me.

Even the Democratic Party's own media outlet CNN reported that he signed 30 executive orders, actions and memorandums in his first 3 days after being seated in office. According to the New York Post EO EO Joe has signed a record 40 executive actions in his first week in office.

For a little more context according to ABC News in California in January of their first month in office the following Presidents

Trump issued four

Obama issued eight

W. Bush issued two

Clinton issued two

H.W. Bush issued one

Reagan issued one

Once again definitely sounds like a tyrannical dictator to me.

America doesn't need more Executive Orders from EO EO Joe. EO EO Joe needs to put on his big boy pants, or at least have someone help him put them on and attempt to get his wishes and wants to be passed by Congress. That's how our system of government was designed.

