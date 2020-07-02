Who & What Is Really Behind Black Lives Matters?

All of the media and many politicians are all behind the Black Lives Matters group (BLM). I decided that I would research into exactly who started this group, what they strive for, and who is exactly funding them. I was a bit surprised to find out what the power structure behind this group really is.

Part of why I wanted to find out who, what, and how is this group funded had to do with the fact that they do not really seem to care about all black lives. For instance last weekend in the city of Chicago according to the Chicago police, 61 people were shot and 15 were killed. Three of those 15 were children. Have you heard any outrage from the Black Lives Matters group, are they on the streets of Chicago protesting, looting and burning neighborhoods down?

The answer to that question would be a big fat NO!

The weekend before last according to the police 106 people were shot in Chicago, 14 of them fatally. Five of those murdered were children. Have you heard any outrage from the Black Lives Matters group, are they on the streets of Chicago protesting, looting and burning neighborhoods down?

The answer to that question would be a big fat NO!

Last year there were 10 unarmed black people and 19 unarmed white people who were shot and killed by the police in the entire country. That was for the entire year. Just over the last two weekends 29 black adults and children were shot and killed.

So you must ask yourself if most if not all of the people who were shot and shot and killed in Chicago over the last two weekends' lives do not matter to this group what does?

I found out that the current Black Lives Matter organization was co-founded by three women. Who are the three women behind the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation?

They are:

Alicia Garza, 39, is the chief strategic advisor.

Patrisse Cullors, 36, is also a top advisor.

Opal Tometi, 36, works with the BLM Foundation and is also the Executive Director of the “Black Alliance for Just Immigration.”

This group is associated with the “Freedom Road Socialist Organization”. What does this group say they are all about:

Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) is a national organization of revolutionaries fighting for socialism in the United States. Our home is in the working class. FRSO members are rooted in the mass movements for justice, particularly in the labor movement and the movements of oppressed nations and nationalities– especially African-Americans and Chicanos. We are also active in the immigrant rights, anti-war, student and youth movements. We are organizing the united front against monopoly capitalism — with the strategic alliance of the multinational working class and oppressed nationality movements at its core. This is our general strategy for revolution in the U.S. FRSO is recruiting and building towards the creation of a new Communist Party based on Marxism-Leninism. This is necessary to lead the way to socialism and liberation.

This group receives funding from the Tides Foundation run by George Soros.

Patrisse Cullors was interviewed by a professor from Morgan State University in which she stated the following:

“Myself and Alicia (Garza) in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on ideological theories.

The question is do all these people who are supporting BLM including all of those “brilliant” celebrities and corporations who give millions to this group know what they are supporting? Are these celebrities and corporations Marxist and socialist?

What does BLM do with all of the money donated to them? According to an article in the Daily Caller from July 2017 through June 2019 the:

BLM Global Network spent $899,000 on travel, $1.6 million on consulting and $2.1 million on personnel costs during its 2017, 2018 and 2019 fiscal years, the financial statements show, together comprising 83.3% of its total spending during the three year period. BLM Global Network granted $328,000 to outside organizations, which include local BLM chapters, during that same time frame, a figure that represents about 6% of its total spending.

Now you know who helped found the Black Lives Matters Group, what they are really striving for, and who is funding them. You also now know why the Black Lives Matters Group does not really care about black lives they use those lives as pawns and far too many white, black, and all colors in between support this madness.

Do Black Lives Matter, what a stupid question of course they do! All lives matter, color is just pigmentation created by God. Now that God has come into the discussion ask yourself do all black lives matter, over 300,000 of them are aborted every year.

