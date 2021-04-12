BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Buys $1.4 Million Home, Feel Suckered Yet?

Would any respectable Marxist purchase a $1.4 million dollar home, with donated money, in a fancy secluded area in Los Angeles?

Would any respectable co-founder of the Black Lives Matter group purchase a $1.4 million dollar home, with donated money, in a fancy secluded area in Los Angeles?

Would any respectable co-founder of the Black Lives Matter group purchase a $1.4 million dollar home, with donated money, in a fancy secluded area in Los Angeles which is approximately 1% black?

The answer is a big BLM YES!

It gets even better from reporting by The Daily Wire when we find out not only has Patrisse Khan-Cullors used money donated for the cause of Black Lives Matter to purchase that home in LA it is almost a complete lily-white neighborhood.

Last week, Dirt.com reported,

“A secluded mini-compound tucked into L.A.’s rustic and semi-remote Topanga Canyon was recently sold for a tad more than $1.4 million to a corporate entity that public records show is controlled by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, 37-year-old social justice visionary and co-founder of the galvanizing and, for some, controversial Black Lives Matter movement.”

I reported last summer that Patrisse Cullors was interviewed by a professor from Morgan State University in which she stated the following:

“Myself and Alicia (Garza) in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on ideological theories.”

Does Patrisse actually know what the term Marxist means, she certainly knows what the term corrupt capitalist is because she appears to be one?

According to Your Dictionary Marxism is:

“To define Marxism in simple terms, it’s a political and economic theory where a society has no classes. Every person within the society works for a common good, and class struggle is theoretically gone.”

She definitely does not believe in a society that has no classes and has certainly seen the 1973 movie “The Sting” starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

The question is do all these people who are supporting BLM including all of those “brilliant” celebrities and corporations who give millions to this group know what they are supporting? Are these celebrities and corporations Marxist and socialist?

What does BLM do with all of the money donated to them? According to an article in the Daily Caller from July 2017 through June 2019 the:

“BLM Global Network spent $899,000 on travel, $1.6 million on consulting and $2.1 million on personnel costs during its 2017, 2018 and 2019 fiscal years, the financial statements show, together comprising 83.3% of its total spending during the three year period. BLM Global Network granted $328,000 to outside organizations, which include local BLM chapters, during that same time frame, a figure that represents about 6% of its total spending”

Jamil Jivani, the founder of the Policing Literacy Initiative, tweeted:

Outkick’s Jason Whitlock tweeted:

“Black Lives Matter founder buys $1.4 million home in Topanga, which has a black population of 1.4%. She’s with her people!”

This tweet has since been taken down and according to reporting in Townhall.com Tucker Carlson noted on his Friday show that:

“Whitlock posted on Twitter a link to the original story about the property, on the celebrity property blog The Dirt. 'He posted this on Twitter. Just made the obvious point. What? What happened? His account has been locked by Twitter,' said Carlson. 'This was a news story on real estate blog. He posted it. Lots of other people posted it. But when Jason Whitlock, who is an extremely effective voice for reason, who speaks clearly and honestly and is, therefore, a threat. They shut him down. Amazing, on many levels.' (Daily Mail)”

You should check out that Townhall.com article it has some other great tweets on the capitalist as she would say “pig” Ms. Cullors purchase.

The Daily Wire article also makes reference to the Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s previous interview with Jason Whitlock, where Carlson stated:

“You mentioned the BLM movement that really kind of took over a lot of the country, funded by our most powerful corporations over the summer. That is a political movement. Put it in context for us. What would you compare that to?”

Jason Whitlock, a black man, answered in the following way:

“Well, I compare Black Lives Matter to the KKK. I really do…and some people don’t understand it, but if you go back to the 1860s, after the Emancipation Proclamation, the KKK was started, and it was the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party. And what’s the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party right now? Black Lives Matter and Antifa. They will come to your home and violate your home, try to intimidate the people in your home if they disagree with you politically.”

Mr. Whitlock went on to say:

“Black Lives Matter [is] a Marxist organization…Marxism is hostile towards religion; that’s why I’m glad you went there today. These are atheist values being expressed from our leaders, demonizing individual citizens here in America, branding them as white supremacists because they decided, because we disagree with their opinion about something. This is lunacy. And it’s dangerous.”

I wonder if many of the celebrities, corporations and followers who have donated all that money and time feel suckered?

Your guess is as good as mine.

Apparently million-dollar homes in a virtually all-white neighborhood in LA Matter (MDHM). Throw in the fact that she is paying for it with other people's donated money we then get Million Dollar Homes Matter Paid For By Other People's Money or:

MDHMPFBOPM

I hope the LGBTQQIP2SAA community does not get upset that the number in Patrisse's possible new organization acronym is approaching theirs.

